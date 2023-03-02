In Meghalaya, regional parties steal the show

If the Meghalaya Assembly elections were to be a fashion show, regional parties would steal the spotlight with the Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP) being the showstopper.

In the Assembly elections 2023, regional parties grabbed a bigger share of the Meghalaya pie compared to national parties such as the BJP or TMC. While the NPP won the highest number (24) of seats, the United Democratic Party (UDP) emerged as the second largest party, winning 11 seats. The NPP was leading in another two seats at the time of writing this copy, with victory all but assured in both.

Another regional outfit, the Voice of the People Party (VPP), won in four seats in Meghalaya while the People's Democratic Front (PDF) and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) won two seats each.

Focus shifts to alliances

Since the NPP failed to touch the magic number to claim the stake to form the government in the 60-member Assembly, the focus has now shifted to smaller parties.

The NPP earlier in the day said that the party is "keeping all options open". Yesterday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma held a meeting with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, sparking a buzz about a probable alliance.

Even today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Sangma sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah's blessings to form the next government in the hill state.

Sarma took to Twitter to also say that BJP president J P Nadda has advised the Meghalaya unit of the saffron camp to support the NPP as it forms the next government in the neighbouring state.

"Sri @SangmaConrad , Chief Minister of Meghalaya, called @AmitShah ji, Hon'ble Home Minister, and sought his support and blessings in forming the new Government," Sarma wrote.

"Adaraniya Sri @JPNadda ji , the national president of the @BJP4India has advised the state unit of BJP, Meghalaya to support the National People’s Party in forming the next government in Meghalaya," the Assam CM added.

However, with the BJP winning just two seats in Meghalaya this year, the NPP will need the help of other parties as well to form the government.

Becoming of kingmakers

Sangma had earlier hinted that the NPP would work with other parties which could give a "voice to the northeast at the national level". This means that Sangma also has the option to form new alliance with either the TMC or the Congress, which have won five seats each.

Alternatively, regional outfits such as the VPP, the PDF and the HSPDP, which jointly one nine seats this year, could become the kigmakers.

Only time well tell whether the NPP partners with national parties in a bid to amplify the voice of the Northeastern state or whether it joins hands with regional parties to consolidate its electoral gains and cement its position as a formidable regional power.