India's political map after Assembly elections 2022

India's political map after Assembly elections 2022

BJP's party activists were seen dancing, bursting crackers and congratulating each other

Shalu Chowrasia
Shalu Chowrasia, DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 10 2022, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 17:07 ist

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to win Assembly polls in four states—Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa—as the Aam Admi Party (AAP) looks to shed the 'Delhi party' tag after a landslide victory in Punjab.

Despite Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi putting their best foot forward, the Congress was wiped out in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, failed to wrest power in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The party failed to beat the BJP, which retained power despite the anti-incumbency factor. Here's how the saffron wave looks like after the Assembly elections 2022 in five states: 

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022
India News
BJP
TMC
Congress
AAP
Interactive

What's Brewing

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners

New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners

Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world

Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world

Election 2022 Result: Early trends show BJP ahead in UP

Election 2022 Result: Early trends show BJP ahead in UP

AAP supporters celebrate Punjab win in early trends

AAP supporters celebrate Punjab win in early trends

Viruses can do good

Viruses can do good

 