Infographic | How did BJP, Congress perform in Himachal Pradesh over the years

As the results for the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections started trickling in, the counting results matched the trend seen in Himachal Pradesh since 1985, the state's long political history of voting out the incumbent government.

Every Assembly election in the northern state has been a tough contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress, with each party alternatively coming to power. The results for the Assembly polls in 2022 were nothing different as the Congress comfortably won over the BJP, showing the saffron party the door from the hill state.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 was a squarely bipolar contest between the Indian National Congress and the BJP this year, as experts waited to see if Congress is able to reclaim the state, and that is exactly what happened this time.

A look at data shows that Congress, even as it has given BJP a tough competition over the years, has seen its influence over seats wane in recent years while the BJP has gained prominence.

Over the years, the Congress has won more seats than the BJP. However, the saffron party has steadily improved on closing in on this gap.

Data shows that the Congress remained in power in Himachal in 1982 and won with a thumping majority of 58 seats in 1985. However, the BJP overturned this in 1990, winning the elections with 46 seats, reducing Congress to a dismal 9. In 1993, however, the grand old party reclaimed the throne with 52 seats and ever since the margin of difference between the two has reduced over the years.

The Assembly elections in 2003 saw Congress win 43 of the 68 seats while the BJP won 16 seats, and Virbhadra Singh was reappointed as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

In 2007, the BJP seized power in the state yet again with 41 seats, and Prem Kumar Dhumal was reappointed as the Chief Minister. Congress won 23 seats that year.

In 2012, Congress won 36 seats as well as the popular vote, putting Virbhadra Singh back on the top post. The BJP won 26 seats.

In 2017, the BJP yet again came to power, displacing Congress which had been in power since 2012. The BJP had won 44 seats while the Congress managed 21. The Left won 1 seat whereas 2 were won by Independents in the 68-member Assembly state.

In 2022, the Congress once again wrested power from the BJP and won 40 seats while the BJP won 25 seats. 3 seats were won by Independents.