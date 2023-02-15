It's not between India and Pakistan: BJP manifesto promises to end Assam-Meghalaya border dispute

The BJP manifesto for Assembly elections in Meghalaya promised to end the border conflicts with Assam through dialogue saying that it is not a fight between India and Pakistan and is just a dispute between two neighboring states.

"We believe in talks to end the border dispute. This is not a fight between India and Pakistan, this is a dispute between Meghalaya and Assam and we will end the disputes through talks in cooperation with the Centre. Give us a chance, we promise to make Meghalaya a mega Meghalaya based on the motto of speed, scale and skill. We will end corruption and take Meghalaya to a new height of development," BJP president JP Nadda said while releasing the manifesto in Shillong on Wednesday.

Also Read: Tripura Elections 2023: Key issues that charged the poll battle

Assembly elections in Meghalaya are scheduled for February 27.

With two MLAs, BJP was a minor ally in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government led by the homegrown National People's Party (NPP) since 2018. But BJP and NPP have put up candidates in all 60 constituencies in the elections with a target to form the government on their own.

The border dispute, continuing for more than 50 years, became a poll issue due to the outcry it generated in November, 2022, when six persons were killed in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district by Assam police and forest personnel.

Investigation into alleged corruption cases by a team headed by a retired judge of Supreme Court, yearly financial aid of Rs 24,000 to widows and single mothers, free girls' education upto postgraduation and implementation of 7th pay commission for government employees and 33% reservation for women in government jobs were some of the other important promises of BJP in its manifesto.

Nadda said although Meghalaya is a beautiful hilly state with a lot of potentials, corruption has remained a hindrance to development.

The manifesto also promised steps for scientific mining and a task force to check illegal mining, which has become a serious issue in the Northeastern state.

Other promises included doubling the health insurance upto Rs 10 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to young graduates for one year, two free LPG cylinders to the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme, among others.