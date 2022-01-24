Jamiat asks SC to expedite hearing on plea against fake news, hate speech

Muslim scholars organisation, Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind has asked the Supreme Court to expedite hearing on its plea against dissemination of fake news and hate speech, saying the matter has assumed importance because of elections to the Legislative Assemblies of five states.

It said the case filed after the Nizamuddin Markaz matter in March 2020, has not been listed since September 2, 2021 and the date keeps on changing constantly.

"The petition raises highly significant questions of law and issues of great public importance. The interests of justice warrant that the present matter be decided expeditiously. The dissemination of fake news and hate speech poses a grave danger to the lives and liberties of a large section of citizens," an application filed by the organisation stated.

Read more: 2 Hindu bodies seek to intervene as parties in SC in PIL alleging hate speeches against Muslims

It also contended that the matter has assumed particular importance because elections to the Legislative Assemblies of five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

"The dissemination of hate speech during electoral campaigns poses a grave threat to the peace and harmony in the country. The court needs to give specific directions to control dissemination of fake news and hate speeches and the matter needs to be heard urgently," it added.

On September 2, last year, the top court had expressed serious concern over dissemination of news with communal tone by a section of media and misuse of social media platforms to tarnish image of institutions and judges due to absence of regulatory mechanism. The court had said if this goes on in unchecked, it would bring bad name to the country. The court also pointed out there was no control over fake news and slandering in web portals and YouTube channels.

Watch latest videos by DH here: