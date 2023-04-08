15 ticket aspirants from Congress to join JD(S): HDK

15 ticket aspirants from Congress to join JD(S), says HD Kumaraswamy

The JD(S) is expecting some rebellions after the announcement of the BJP list

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Apr 08 2023, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 04:07 ist
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH File Photo

The JD(S) is expecting at least 15 more ticket aspirants, who were disappointed with Congress, to join the party.

On Friday, former MLC Raghu Achar expressed disappointment as his name did not figure in the second list of Congress candidates. He wants to contest the election from Chitradurga. Upset, he has evinced interest to join JD(S) now. 

On Saturday, KGF Babu, another Congress ticket aspirant, met JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy during the Pancharatna Yatre in the Yeshwanthpur constituency. Babu is eyeing a Congress ticket to contest from the Chickpet constituency. He is trying his luck with JD(S) as he is doubtful of getting the Congress ticket. 

Also Read | JD(S)-AIMIM alliance talks give Congress the jitters

Confirming that several ticket aspirants from Congress are joining JD(S), Kumaraswamy said, "At least 15 people from Congress are ready to join JD(S). Though we have aspirants for all 224 constituencies, we want winnable candidates."

'Varuna candidate to be changed'

Reacting to the reports that JD(S) candidate in the Varuna constituency is not active and not available to the party workers, Kumaraswamy said that the party will change the candidate there. 

