15 ticket aspirants from Congress to join JD(S), says HD Kumaraswamy

The JD(S) is expecting at least 15 more ticket aspirants, who were disappointed with Congress, to join the party.
On Friday, former MLC Raghu Achar expressed disappointment as his name did not figure in the second list of Congress candidates. He wants to contest the election from Chitradurga. Upset, he has evinced interest to join JD(S) now.
On Saturday, KGF Babu, another Congress ticket aspirant, met JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy during the Pancharatna Yatre in the Yeshwanthpur constituency. Babu is eyeing a Congress ticket to contest from the Chickpet constituency. He is trying his luck with JD(S) as he is doubtful of getting the Congress ticket.
Confirming that several ticket aspirants from Congress are joining JD(S), Kumaraswamy said, "At least 15 people from Congress are ready to join JD(S). Though we have aspirants for all 224 constituencies, we want winnable candidates."
The JD(S) is expecting some rebellions after the announcement of the BJP list.
'Varuna candidate to be changed'
Reacting to the reports that JD(S) candidate in the Varuna constituency is not active and not available to the party workers, Kumaraswamy said that the party will change the candidate there.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
