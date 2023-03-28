1,595 cookers, worth Rs 35 lakh, seized in Karnataka's Nagamangala taluk

The Bindiganavile police seized 1,595 pressure cookers, worth Rs 35 lakh at Kadabahalli toll gate on Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway, allegedly transported by Sringeri MLA T D Rajegowda, to be distributed among the voters, on Monday.

The police stopped a container passing through the check post and found it loaded with pressure cookers. The vehicle and the materials were seized.

Upon inquiry, it is learnt that Rajegowda had purchased the cookers from Krishna Hardware and Electric Shop at Balehonnur. Cases have been registered against Rajegowda and the owner of the hardware shop.