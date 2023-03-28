1,595 cookers, worth Rs 35 lakh, seized in K'taka taluk

1,595 cookers, worth Rs 35 lakh, seized in Karnataka's Nagamangala taluk

Upon inquiry, it is learnt that Rajegowda had purchased the cookers from Krishna Hardware and Electric Shop at Balehonnur

DHNS
DHNS, Nagamangala (Mandya dist),
  • Mar 28 2023, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 01:41 ist
The police stopped a container passing through the check post and found it loaded with pressure cookers. The vehicle and the materials were seized. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Bindiganavile police seized 1,595 pressure cookers, worth Rs 35 lakh at Kadabahalli toll gate on Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway, allegedly transported by Sringeri MLA T D Rajegowda, to be distributed among the voters, on Monday.

The police stopped a container passing through the check post and found it loaded with pressure cookers. The vehicle and the materials were seized.

Upon inquiry, it is learnt that Rajegowda had purchased the cookers from Krishna Hardware and Electric Shop at Balehonnur. Cases have been registered against Rajegowda and the owner of the hardware shop.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Karnataka News
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irks netizens

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irks netizens

Was pushed into corner in Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra

Was pushed into corner in Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

HC turns to ChatGPT for view on bail in murder case

HC turns to ChatGPT for view on bail in murder case

LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality

LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality

From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way

From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way

 