50,000 servicemen to vote through ETPBS in Karnataka

As per the Election Commission's latest statics issued on March 29, the number of service voters stands at 47,609

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 31 2023, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2023, 02:42 ist
During the counting day, the returning officer will verify the ballot based on the one time password received on the mobile number linked. Credit: PTI Photo

The electronically transmitted postal ballot paper system (ETPBS) will have its second run in Karnataka, where close to 50,000 persons are expected to exercise the option.

The ETPBS was rolled out during the 2019 Lok Sabha election as a convenient and online system for defense personnel to become service voters. As many as 25,768 service personnel cast their services through the new system in 2019.

As per the Election Commission's latest statics issued on March 29, the number of service voters stands at 47,609. The participation this year may increase due to the increased awareness.

During the counting day, the returning officer will verify the ballot based on the one time password received on the mobile number linked to the ETPBS. The mobile phone will be switched on only to receive the OTP and switched off once the system is logged on to ETPBS.

voting
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka News
Karnataka

