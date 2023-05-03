A 'loyalty test' for voters here as BJP, Shettar charge each other with betrayal

Hubballi-Dharwad Central has turned into a high-voltage constituency, following the dramatic exit of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar from the BJP.

Shettar is now the Congress candidate for the constituency. He had represented the seat as a BJP member since 1994. He had become synonymous with BJP in Hubballi and Dharwad.

This election, he is banking on the Congress' support base, his followers and the image of being a 'gentleman politician'.

The BJP has fielded its state general secretary Mahesh Tenginakai, considered a 'common worker'. Both Shettar and Tenginakai belong to Banajiga Lingayat community.

For Shettar, it seems to be a 'do-or-die' battle for his survival in politics.

Both sides - the Congress candidate and BJP - are hitting out at each other and are making emotional appeals to voters. This has resulted in a conundrum of sorts for the voters in Hubballi-Dharwad Central.

The former chief minister has claimed that this will likely be his last election. The BJP, on the other hand, has floated the slogan ‘party first individual next’. Only the election result on May 13 will reveal who has the last laugh.

Both Congress and BJP are wooing the Lingayat community, who form the major chunk of voters here.

The Congress candidate is trying to woo his community people away from BJP, claiming that Lingayat leaders were sidelined in the party.

Countering him, BJP's top Lingayat leader B S Yediyurappa called upon the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community to defeat Shettar, accusing him of an 'unforgivable betrayal though the party gave him all positions'.

Shettar has been smart enough not to criticise Yediyurappa or Modi. He has, instead, repeatedly attacked BJP general secretary B L Santosh and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

"Shettar is a decent leader who is accepted by all. The BJP has insulted him. As a result, there is sympathy for him in Lingayat community," said Mohan Asundi, a community leader with the Congress.

However, Rajanna Koravi, one of the 16 corporators who signed a letter condemning the delay in giving BJP ticket to Shettar, feels that the former CM's decision to contest from Congress even after BJP offered him other positions would be a setback to the veteran leader. Koravi is now campaigning for BJP.

Shettar becoming the candidate has brought in enthusiasm and a sense of unity among Congress leaders in the constituency.

The BJP is using its organisational strength, ideological affiliations and cadre network to send across the message that it took the right decision in denying Shettar the ticket.

Shettar and Tenginakai are meeting voters directly and seeking their support.

CM Bommai, Yediyurappa, Union Minister Smriti Irani and actor Sudeep have already campaigned for BJP.

The Congress and the BJP have been successful in convincing their rebel candidates Altaf Kittur and Hanumantasa Niranjan, respectively, to withdraw their nominations.