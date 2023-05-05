Karnataka: AAP promises corruption-free administration

AAP manifesto promises corruption-free administration in Karnataka

The party's manifesto also focuses on education and healthcare

Rashmir Belur
Rashmir Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 05 2023, 22:20 ist
  • updated: May 07 2023, 21:21 ist
Calling its manifesto a guarantee to the people of Karnataka, AAP said, apart from zero corruption, a stipend of Rs 3,000 for unemployed youth. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its 'Citizens Manifesto' for the May 10 Assembly election, promising zero corruption in administration and recruitment.

The party's manifesto also focuses on education and healthcare.

Calling its manifesto a guarantee to the people of Karnataka, AAP said, apart from zero corruption, a stipend of Rs 3,000 for unemployed youth, 300 units free electricity, farmers' loan waiver, minimum support price, free quality education will be delivered if voted to power.

Also Read | AAP's tryst with farmers in Karnataka has major parties worried
 

AAP state president Prithvi Reddy said, "We have prepared the manifesto after meeting thousands of people and taking their opinions. Several parties have copied our schemes and giving the same guarantee and promises to people."

He explained that AAP is aiming for big changes. "The party is giving the voters of the state an opportunity to change the future of Karnataka," he added.

Ashwin Mahesh, chairman of the AAP manifesto committee, said, "We have prepared this by taking inputs from people and taking them into confidence. We are ready to discuss questions relating to the manifesto among the voters."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AAP
manifesto
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Amid violence, Manipuri film 'Ishanou' gets Cannes nod

Amid violence, Manipuri film 'Ishanou' gets Cannes nod

Lucknow airport's 'virtual room' to clear hand baggage

Lucknow airport's 'virtual room' to clear hand baggage

Peanut butter is liquid – physics of unexpected fluids

Peanut butter is liquid – physics of unexpected fluids

Only these CMs have completed a full-term in Karnataka

Only these CMs have completed a full-term in Karnataka

Vietnam reports record-high temperature

Vietnam reports record-high temperature

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 delayed amid writers' strike

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 delayed amid writers' strike

Pune's cake artist breaks own record with 200 kg icing

Pune's cake artist breaks own record with 200 kg icing

AI takeover claim fuels Hollywood writers' strike

AI takeover claim fuels Hollywood writers' strike

Raga, Tana, tech nirvana!

Raga, Tana, tech nirvana!

Tribal issues persist amid election brouhaha in K'taka

Tribal issues persist amid election brouhaha in K'taka

 