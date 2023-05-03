AAP promises Dubai-style shopping festival in Bengaluru

AAP promises Dubai-style shopping festival in Shivajinagar

The IIM graduate promised to make Shivajinagar 'a world-class, citizen-friendly city centre in India'

DHNS
DHNS, Bnegaluru,
  • May 03 2023, 02:16 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 03:23 ist
AAP's Prakash Nedungadi during an election rally in Shivajinagar. Credit: DH Photo/B K Janardhan

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has promised to host a global shopping festival in Shivajinagar along the lines of the Dubai Shopping Festival. 

On Tuesday, the AAP released a manifesto for the Shivajinagar assembly constituency, where Prakash Nedungadi is the party candidate. 

The IIM graduate promised to make Shivajinagar "a world-class, citizen-friendly city centre in India". "Shivajinagar is geographically and historically the city centre of Bengaluru. Yet, more than 90 per cent of its residents have been neglected in government services. It is a shame to say that this is the city centre of the state capital," he said. 

His other promises include a 24x7 helpline for citizen assistance and door-delivery of key services like pension, permits, etc; operational CCTV cameras in every street; world-class roads and footpaths; rejuvenation of stormwater drains and Halasuru Lake; improving exam results and admissions to government schools by 50 per cent; and free doctor visits, tests and medicines for elderly citizens. 

AAP
Bengaluru
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka

