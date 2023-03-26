Amit Shah defends Karnataka govt’s decision to scrap 4% reservation for Muslims

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday justified the decision to scrap 4 per cent reservation to Muslims, which he said the Congress and its allies had provided “for the greed of vote-bank”.

Shah was speaking after unveiling equestrian statues of social reformer Basavanna and Bengaluru founder Kempegowda—Lingayat and Vokkaliga icons, respectively—at the Vidhana Soudha.

“Reservation was never based on religion. But Congress and its allies, for the greed of vote-bank, gave reservation on the basis of religion,” Shah said, referring to the 4 per cent reservation that Muslims had under Category 2B that the Cabinet has decided to scrap. Muslims will be moved to the 10 per cent EWS quota pool.

“I want to congratulate CM Bommai for ending this 4 per cent reservation that was given to minorities. This has been given to Vokkaligas and Lingayats. After a long time, [Bommai] has made the reservation policy compliant with the Constitution,” Shah said.

Shah also hailed former chief minister B S Yediyurappa for “commendable” management of the Covid-19 crisis.

According to Shah, the Modi government gave Rs 13,000 crore for Bengaluru's development. “For years, metro work was trudging. Today, Bengaluru is going to become a city with a 100-km metro network,” he said. The Union government, he added, has invested Rs 70,000 crore to connect Bengaluru with Hyderabad, Mysuru and Chennai.

“Between 2009 and 2014, the Congress government gave Karnataka Rs 94,000 crore via tax devolution and grants-in-aid. Between 2014 and 2019, the Modi government has given Rs 2.25 lakh crore,” Shah claimed, adding that several projects happened after Modi became the prime minister.

Bringing up national security, Shah said it was Modi’s “strong willpower” that has kept India safe from internal and external threats. On the economy, Shah said Modi took India from 11th to 5th position globally. “By 2025, we will be a $5 trillion economy. By 2027, we will be the third largest economy,” he said.

Shah said Karnataka does not deserve parties that fight amongst themselves for the chief minister’s chair. “We need a team of disciplined patriots who work under Modi’s leadership,” he said.

Maintaining his pitch that the BJP needs a full majority, Shah lamented that his party had won 104 seats in the previous election. “There was some shortfall in blessings. This time, make sure there’s no shortfall. This time, we should have a full majority BJP government,” he said.