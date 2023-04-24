Shah holds roadshow in Gundlupet ahead of K'taka poll

Amit Shah holds roadshow in Gundlupet ahead of Karnataka polls

The roadshow began from the new bus stand in Gundlupet

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS , Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar),
  • Apr 24 2023, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 14:51 ist
Shah's roadshow. Credit: Twitter/@AmitShah

Thousands of party workers swaying the BJP flags, participated enthusiastically in the roadshow attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar district, on Monday.  

The roadshow began from the new bus stand in Gundlupet. The 1.5-km long roadshow took more than 45 minutes to cover the stretch.

The vehicle used during the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra was used for the roadshow also. Amit Shah was accompanied by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and BJP Gundlupet candidate C S Niranjan Kumar.

Addressing the crowd, Amit Shah said, BJP will win all the four assembly seats in Chamarajanagar and will come to power in the state again.  

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

gundlupet
Amit Shah
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023

Related videos

What's Brewing

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

Actor Vijay’s political entry will not be a cakewalk

Actor Vijay’s political entry will not be a cakewalk

China to send probe to near-Earth asteroid around 2025

China to send probe to near-Earth asteroid around 2025

Sachin honoured at Sydney stadium on 50th birthday

Sachin honoured at Sydney stadium on 50th birthday

NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space

NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space

Yellow fever grips Eden in Dhoni's 'swansong' match

Yellow fever grips Eden in Dhoni's 'swansong' match

Footfall to K'taka's 9 zoos exceed pre-pandemic levels

Footfall to K'taka's 9 zoos exceed pre-pandemic levels

An emotion called Tendulkar

An emotion called Tendulkar

 