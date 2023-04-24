Amit Shah holds roadshow in Gundlupet ahead of Karnataka polls

Thousands of party workers swaying the BJP flags, participated enthusiastically in the roadshow attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar district, on Monday.

The roadshow began from the new bus stand in Gundlupet. The 1.5-km long roadshow took more than 45 minutes to cover the stretch.

The vehicle used during the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra was used for the roadshow also. Amit Shah was accompanied by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and BJP Gundlupet candidate C S Niranjan Kumar.

Addressing the crowd, Amit Shah said, BJP will win all the four assembly seats in Chamarajanagar and will come to power in the state again.