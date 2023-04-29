Amit Shah holds roadshow in Mangaluru

Amit Shah holds roadshow in Mangaluru

Shah was accorded a rousing welcome in the city by party workers, who raised slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and state party leaders

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 29 2023, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 21:56 ist
BJP leader Amit Shah waves at supporters during a roadshow ahead of Assembly polls, in Mangaluru, Saturday, April 29, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a roadshow in the city on Saturday evening as part of the party’s campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections.

Thousands of people including BJP workers gathered on the streets. Shah waved to the cheering crowd at all places on his way from Clock Tower to Govinda Pai circle in the city. Tight security was arranged for the roadshow.

Read | PM Modi takes swipe at Siddaramaiah, says he's seeking votes in name of retirement from politics

Shah was accorded a rousing welcome in the city by party workers, who raised slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and state party leaders. He was welcomed with drum beats and tiger dance.

The Union Minister was accompanied by Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, BJP district president Sudarshan Moodbidri and other leaders.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Amit Shah
Mangaluru
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

All thanks to ChatGPT, robotic dog answers questions

All thanks to ChatGPT, robotic dog answers questions

Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop

Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop

Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future

Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future

'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan

'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan

Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run

Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run

Abhilash Tomy is 1st Indian to finish Golden Globe Race

Abhilash Tomy is 1st Indian to finish Golden Globe Race

New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird

New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird

Pampered summers

Pampered summers

From Allahabad to Prayagraj

From Allahabad to Prayagraj

AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security

AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security

 