Amit Shah holds roadshow in Mangaluru

BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a roadshow in the city on Saturday evening as part of the party’s campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections.
Thousands of people including BJP workers gathered on the streets. Shah waved to the cheering crowd at all places on his way from Clock Tower to Govinda Pai circle in the city. Tight security was arranged for the roadshow.
Read | PM Modi takes swipe at Siddaramaiah, says he's seeking votes in name of retirement from politics
Shah was accorded a rousing welcome in the city by party workers, who raised slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and state party leaders. He was welcomed with drum beats and tiger dance.
The Union Minister was accompanied by Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, BJP district president Sudarshan Moodbidri and other leaders.
