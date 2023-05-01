Amit Shah to tour Varuna; Priyanka tp campaign in Mandya

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the high-voltage Varuna assembly constituency on Tuesday to campaign for BJP candidate V Somanna.

He is also slated to visit Hanur and Kollegal assembly segments in Chamarajanagar district.

Shah will reach the helipad in Varuna at 10.55 am and will address a public meeting at Suttur at 11 am.

Also Read | Priyanka chides PM for 'crying' over his insults



He will later reach the Hanur helipad at 12.35 pm and will address a public meeting at 12.40 pm and proceed to Kollegal for a public meeting at Santhemarahalli in Kollegal segment at 2 pm. Later, he will leave for Bengaluru.

Cong campaign in Mandya

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will campaign for the Congress candidates in Mandya on May 2, according to Congress district publicity committee president H Krishna.

The election campaign will be held at the Government PU College for Women. However, her roadshow has been cancelled due to paucity of time.

Priyanka Gandhi will arrive at the helipad at PES cricket stadium at 10.45 am and will reach the venue by car, he said.