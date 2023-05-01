Shah to tour Varuna; Priyanka to campaign in Mandya

Amit Shah to tour Varuna; Priyanka tp campaign in Mandya

Shah will reach the helipad in Varuna at 10.55 am and will address a public meeting at Suttur at 11 am

DHNS 
DHNS , Mysuru,
  • May 01 2023, 23:26 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 02:42 ist
Priyanka Gandhi, Amit Shah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the high-voltage Varuna assembly constituency on Tuesday to campaign for BJP candidate V Somanna.

He is also slated to visit Hanur and Kollegal assembly segments in Chamarajanagar district.

Shah will reach the helipad in Varuna at 10.55 am and will address a public meeting at Suttur at 11 am.

Also Read | Priyanka chides PM for 'crying' over his insults
 

He will later reach the Hanur helipad at  12.35 pm and will address a public meeting at 12.40 pm and proceed to Kollegal for a public meeting at Santhemarahalli in Kollegal segment at 2 pm. Later, he will leave for Bengaluru.

Cong campaign in Mandya

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will campaign for the Congress candidates in Mandya on May 2, according to Congress district publicity committee president H Krishna.

The election campaign will be held at the Government PU College for Women. However, her roadshow has been cancelled due to paucity of time.

Priyanka Gandhi will arrive at the helipad at PES cricket stadium at 10.45 am and will reach the venue by car, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
Priyanka Gandhi
Congress
BJP
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

When AI chatbots hallucinate

When AI chatbots hallucinate

Women's bodies precious, better when covered: Salman

Women's bodies precious, better when covered: Salman

Why are Hollywood writers threatening to strike?

Why are Hollywood writers threatening to strike?

Aryan Khan trolled over Dyavol X merchandise prices

Aryan Khan trolled over Dyavol X merchandise prices

Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait

Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait

 