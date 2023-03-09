Amit Shah to unveil Basavanna, Kempegowda statues in poll-bound Karnataka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Thursday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah would unveil statues of 12th century social reformer Basavanna and Bengaluru founder Kempegowda in front of Vidhana Soudha on March 24.

Basavanna and Kempegowda are seen as icons of the dominant Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities, respectively. While Lingayats are believed to be the BJP's traditional support base, the saffron party is wooing Vokkaligas in a big way.

Ashoka also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address a mega public rally at Davangere on March 25 to mark the culmination of all four BJP Vijaya Sankalpa Rath Yatras that would have covered 8,000 km.

On January 14, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with his predecessor B S Yediyurappa and other leaders had laid the foundation stone for the 4-metre-high bronze statues of Basavanna and Kempegowda in front of Vidhana Soudha. The overall cost of the statues is Rs 7 crore.

Ashoka said the state government would invite all prominent pontiffs from various communities to take part in the unveiling of the statues.

In November last year, Modi had unveiled the 'Statue of Prosperity', a 108-feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda near the Kempegowda International Airport.

Exuding confidence, Ashoka said the BJP would retain power in the upcoming Assembly election. He said the BJP's Vijaya Sankalpa campaign launched from four directions was received well by citizens.

“Each team leading the campaign will cover 60-70 Assembly seats and they will culminate in Davangere on March 25 for a rally that will be addressed by PM Modi. Over 10 lakh people are expected there to send out a loud message," Ashoka said.