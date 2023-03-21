Amit Shah to visit Karnataka twice in next 5 days

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Hubballi confirmed that Amit Shah will be visiting the state on March 24 and 26

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 21 2023, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 22:49 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is frequently visiting Karnataka as the BJP's election campaign picks up pace. Shah is set to visit the state twice in the next five days. During his visit on March 26, Shah will be unveiling three statues.

Shah is scheduled to unveil the statues of Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru and Basaveshwara, a Lingayat social reformer, in front of the Vidhana Soudha.

Also Read | Congress's poll guarantees just like visiting cards: Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Hubballi confirmed that Amit Shah will be visiting the state on March 24 and 26 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on March 25.

The PM and Home Minister will attend various events.

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, the ruling BJP is trying to appease various communities with statues of their famous personalities.

Prime Minister Modi during his March 25 visit will inaugurate the Whitefield Metro Line and attend a BJP event in Davanagere.

