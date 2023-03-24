Amit Shah visits Yediyurappa's for breakfast meet as poll dates announcement nears

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday had breakfast with BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa, a gesture filled with political messaging ahead of the Assembly election.

The Lingayat strongman had invited Shah to his official Kaveri residence for breakfast. Yediyurappa waited with a bouquet of flowers to welcome Shah.

Upon arrival, Shah insisted that the bouquet be given to Yediyurappa’s political heir and BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra. Shah received the bouquet from Vijayendra with all smiles. This was seen as the central leadership’s message to Vijayendra’s critics within the BJP.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, Transport Minister B Sriramulu and BJP general secretary (organisation) Rajesh GV were invited for the breakfast.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra said politics was discussed over breakfast in the backdrop of the upcoming Assembly election.

“In the upcoming Assembly election, at no cost should there be a hung verdict. The BJP should win a clear majority by making schemes reach households. This was discussed,” Vijayendra said.

Shah has stressed during his public speeches that the BJP must win a clear majority, a reference to the fact that the saffron party has never crossed the halfway mark of 113 seats on its own.

Shah’s breakfast visit was an extension of the BJP’s reconciliation that Yediyurappa is important for the party. The former chief minister is arguably the tallest BJP leader with a pan-Karnataka appeal.

Vijayendra clarified that Yediyurappa has not been sidelined or neglected. “After Yediyurappa stepped down as CM, it is natural for such discussions. On several occasions, Yediyurappa clarified why he stepped down. To say that Yediyurappa was sidelined is wrong. When it comes to bringing the BJP back to power, he has the same enthusiasm that he had when he stepped down,” he said.

Asked if he would contest against Congress leader Siddaramaiah in the Varuna constituency, Vijayendra said he is currently focussed on Shikaripura, his father’s segment. “I’ve visited the constituency once and I’m going there again. But the central leadership will decide,” he said, stressing that he is focussed on Shikaripura.

Reacting to Shah’s breakfast with Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah said it was an attempt to placate the veteran BJP leader. “It is a fact that Yediyurappa has been sidelined by the state BJP leaders, including CM Bommai,” he said.