Amul-Nandini issue 'tweaked, twisted', says Nirmala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday argued in favour of “healthy competition” in the dairy sector while describing the Amul-Nandini issue as “tweaked and twisted”.

Sitharaman, who represents Karnataka in Rajya Sabha, was speaking at an interaction programme organised by Thinkers Forum, Karnataka.

“This is tweaked, twisted and made an emotional issue because it is election time,” Sitharaman said on the Amul-Nandini issue in Karnataka. “Instead of building a healthy competition and a positive narrative, to twist it...our farmers and women needn't be brought into a political issue,” she said.

Sitharaman said Amul entered the Karnataka market when Congress leader Siddaramaiah was the chief minister, without naming him.

“To suddenly say Amul is being brought to kill Nandini is brazen. Amul entered Karnataka when there was a Congress government here. I'm not sure I should name the CM at that time. The same respected former CM is now questioning Amul's entry. It was in his time Amul entered North Karnataka for marketing in those areas,” Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman said the Nandini brand in Karnataka is widely recognised. “Even now, as I’ve come, I had Nandini milk, curd and pedha. Of course, when I’m in Delhi, I’ll buy Amul,” she said. “I represent Karnataka. In Delhi, if Nandini isn’t available in the nearest outlet, I’m mentally not a sanyasi to say I won’t drink milk if Nandini isn’t available. I’ll still buy Amul and that’s not being against Karnataka,” she argued.

Strengthening Nandini and dairy farmers in Karnataka has never been under question, Sitharaman said. “It has and will continue to happen. And Nandini goes places - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh just like others are also available in Karnataka. Good competition, I’d say,” she said.

Sitharaman credited the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government for providing an incentive of Rs 2 per litre to milk farmers “for the first time”. Even the union government is providing many facilities to farmers and other animal husbandry stakeholders, she pointed out.

'No to freebies'

Sitharaman reiterated her stand against introducing freebies in a veiled attack on Congress. "Promises given by some...most of you can do a back-of-the-envelope calculation. It'll be a third of the state's budget. Give people everything they need for a basic, decent living. They'll be the best judge on where they want to put their money," she said.