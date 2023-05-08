Attention to detail in Karnataka poll ads attracts voter attention

The visual language of political parties’ physical and digital advertisements has drastically changed in the past two Assembly and general elections.

While some have developed integrated, recognisable visuals, others still depend on more localised designs. But which approach yields more results?

In the past, even national parties’ banners for specific events during election season had a local flavour to them, frequently featuring large cutouts of the candidate and party workers in the region. The poses of the candidate seemed to be influenced by heroes of Sandalwood and Tollywood, says Swastik Saxena, a senior copywriter.

While such designs continue to be used, hoardings and flex banners are starting to look more planned, using more standard fonts and iconography, says Bharath Surendra, a product designer.

“For the BJP, their design language is very strong. They use uniform colours, texts and even pictures are standardised— they feature mostly 4-5 leaders,” says Surendra.

Particularly, the use of the party symbol is ubiquitous and consistent, which promotes recall value. “The symbol is the same as it is in an EVM or postal ballot,” he says.

In-house designing

Such uniformity in advertising material, across mediums, is possible because most of the ideation and designing happens in house, says Suresh Nelamangala, BJP district joint spokesperson of Bengaluru central district and media panelist of the state BJP.

“We put intention behind the first impression of the viewer. They should understand our message at the first glance,” he explains.

This uniformity started out in digital communication with voters on social media in the state from the last Assembly elections, explains Harish Bijoor, a specialist in brand and business strategy.

In this election, Congress is also evolving a more distinct design language through hoardings, print, digital advertisements and distribution of guarantee cards.

Innovative, evocative

“There are two different kinds of strategies in place right now, the language of the defender and that of the offender. Right now, the Congress is coming up with some innovative, evocative advertising, questioning the government about its promises. Particularly, its trouble engine sarkaar campaign is hard hitting, cheeky and the messaging is clear,” says Bijoor.

At the constituency level, there is still some way to go for the party in terms of standardising pictures of leaders, fonts and colours.

Sometimes, in an effort to appeal to a voter base that is partial to the BJP, Congress leaders depend on traditionally BJP iconography.

“In my constituency (Vijayanagar in Bengaluru), I have seen them using slogans that are clearly associated with the BJP,” says Rakshith Ponnathpur, a research and data analytics associate. The Congress and JD(S) do not have immediately recognisable colour schemes or other iconography that would promote recall value, he adds.

Overdoing it

While the Opposition parties’ symbols and iconography are not prevalent on the streets, a significant problem that the BJP faces is knowing when to stop, according to Surendra.

“There is a level of saturation that the BJP often crosses. The roads are filled with flags and flexes, it is not only overwhelming visually, but also wasteful,” he says.

Scheme vs theme

The JD(S), opts for ‘scheme-based advertising,’ more targeted to their audience in rural Karnataka.

“We think of an event, scheme or leader that we are to promote and start planning the strategy we want to use,” says Chandan Dore, who heads the advertisement cell in the party.

This, he explains, enables the party to reinforce its message, which is to integrate local issues in its campaign.

This differs from theme-based advertising, which weaves event-based promotions, into a larger message. A type of advertising that national parties are increasingly moving towards.

While theme-based advertising promotes greater success in recall among voters, advertising does not win elections, according to Bijoor. Were this the case, the party with the most resources would always win. “It is not advertising that will win elections but it is messaging that will,” he says.