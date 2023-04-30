B S Yediyurappa describes Siddaramaiah as escapist

B S Yediyurappa describes Siddaramaiah as escapist

Yediyurappa said that the BJP had been safeguarding the interest of all sections of society

DHNS, Keruru (Bagalkot district),
  • Apr 30 2023, 22:56 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 04:39 ist
Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa has described Siddaramaiah an escapist who betrayed the trust reposed in him by the people of Badami.

“Siddaramaiah escaped to Varuna once he was convinced that his defeat is imminent in Badami. But Somanna, the BJP candidate in Varuna is also strong. I will ensure that Siddaramaiah is defeated there,” Yediyurappa said.

He was addressing a public meeting here on Sunday, seeking votes for party candidate, Shanthagouda Patil. Yediyurappa said that the BJP had been safeguarding the interest of all sections of society.

 

