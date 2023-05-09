Babaleshwar BJP candidate claims injuries in stone-throwing incident

BJP candidate from Babaleshwar Vijugouda Patil has alleged that stones were thrown at him by rivals, injuring him in the process, while travelling by car from Tikota to Vijayapura on Monday night.

The candidate has shared pictures of him lying on the hospital bed with a bandaged head and blood-soaked shirt.

He has, however, clarified that he was doing fine, thanks to the blessings of the people of Babaleshwar.

A few BJP leaders and party workers visited Patil at his house and enquired about his condition.

Later, the injured candidate resumed door-to-door campaigning in the constituency, before holding a meeting of voters to canvass for votes.

Check out all the updates of the Karnataka elections right here

Congress candidate from the constituency, KPCC campaign committee chairman M B Patil has written to the election commission, demanding that a probe should be conducted into the incident and the mode of treatment that the BJP candidate underwent, by an official of the rank of an additional director general of police.

He suspected that the BJP candidate may have caused injuries to himself to evoke sympathy among his party workers and voters of his constituency.

M B Patil demanded that a detailed investigation should be conducted into the entire episode.

The Congress candidate alleged that Vijugouda Patil had violated the model code of conduct by gathering hundreds of party workers and campaigning for votes and that BJP workers manhandled policemen who went to stop the meeting.

District election officer Vijay Mahantesh restricted both Vijugouda Patil and M B Patil from holding separate press meets to present their case.