Cash arrived in chopper carrying Annamalai: Cong leader

Bag with large amount of cash arrived in K'taka in chopper carrying BJP's Annamalai: Cong leader Vinay Kumar Sorake

Sorake, the Congress candidate from Kaup constituency said the party has informed the election officials about the matter

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 17 2023, 18:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 18:34 ist
Annamalai is the BJP's Karnataka election-in-charge. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader Vinay Kumar Sorake on Monday alleged that a bag containing huge amount of cash has arrived in a helicopter in which Tamil Nadu BJP President and state BJP election in-charge Annamalai landed in Udupi.

Sorake, the Congress candidate from Kaup constituency, said the party has informed the election officials about the matter.

He was speaking after releasing the party manifesto at the Udupi Congress Bhavan prior to the nomination filing of Congress candidate from Udupi Prasad Raj Kanchan.

Sorake said the BJP could win the last elections from the coastal district with the help of false political propaganda and it will not work this time.

Udupi constituency Congress candidate Kanchan also spoke.

