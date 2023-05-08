'Bajarangbali' call violation of Representation of People Act: Activist

'Bajarangbali' call violation of RP Act: Activist

"The relevant section is very clear on this. A complaint will be filed with the Election Commission tomorrow," the activist told DH

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 08 2023, 23:43 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 23:48 ist
Congress has lodged a complaint with the EC against PM Modi for invoking the name of Lord Hanuman in his election rallies. Credit: IANS Photo

The BJP's invocation of 'Bajarangabali' to seek votes was in violation of Section 123(3) of the Representation of People Act, an activist said on Monday.

Advocate Vinay K Srinivasa quoted a tweet by @BJP4Karnataka which read: "Jai Bajarangabali.. Ee bariya nirdhara bahumatada BJP sarkara". An image attached to the tweet called upon voters to say "jai Bajarangabali' while voting. He has tagged the Election Commission and its officials in the state.

Speaking to DH, Srinivasa noted that the law declares such appeals as corrupt practice.

Read | Different yardsticks for PM’s Bajrang bali and Bal Thackeray’s Hindutva remarks: Uddhav

"The relevant section is very clear on this. A complaint will be filed with the Election Commission tomorrow," he added.

Section 123 of the Act describes a list of corrupt practices.

One among them is listed in subsection (3) : "The appeal by a candidate or his agent or by any other person with the consent of a candidate or his election agent to vote or refrain from voting for any person on the ground of his religion, race, caste, community or language or the use of, or appeal to religious symbols or the use of, or appeal to, national symbols, such as the national flag or the national emblem, for the furtherance of the prospects of the election of that candidate or for prejudicially affecting the election of any candidate: appeal by a candidate or his agent or by any other person."

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer of the state has responded to the tweet:

