Bajrang Bali's mace fell on BJP: Sanjay Raut

Bajrang Bali's mace fell on BJP: Sanjay Raut on Karnataka results

At an election rally in Karnataka, PM Narendra Modi had hit out at the Congress for promising to ban the Bajrang Dal

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 13 2023, 17:06 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 17:06 ist
A supporter dressed as Lord Hanuman during a road show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday termed BJP’s loss in Karnataka elections as the defeat of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Bajrang Bali's mace has fallen on the BJP,” Raut told reporters. The Congress, in its election manifesto for Karnataka, made a promise to clamp down on extremist organisations and referred to banned Islamist outfit PFI and the Bajrang Dal, the VHP’s youth wing, in the same vein. At an election rally in Karnataka, PM Narendra Modi had hit out at the Congress for promising to ban the Bajrang Dal and lock up those who chant 'Jai Bajrang Bali' (Hail Lord Hanuman).

Track live updates

“This is the defeat of Modi and Shah,” Raut said, adding that whatever has happened in Karnataka is exactly what is going to take place in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The results of Karnataka elections are a pointer to the results of Lok Sabha polls next year, Raut said. The Congress is set to win power in Karnataka, ousting the BJP from its only southern perch on Saturday in a boost to the grand old party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Sanjay Raut
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Narendra Modi
BJP
Amit Shah

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jharkhand set to launch maiden boat ambulance service

Jharkhand set to launch maiden boat ambulance service

Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

No home to return to: Manipur violence survivors

No home to return to: Manipur violence survivors

A different Kerala story

A different Kerala story

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building

Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

 