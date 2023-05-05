Bajrang Dal ban election issue for very few voters: Congress survey

The promise of "decisive action" against Bajrang Dal by the Congress has generated heat during the Karnataka election campaign this week but a survey by the party claimed that only a miniscule of the voters are aware of the controversy and among them too, very few consider it as an election issue.

Congress sources said they conducted a quick survey post the announcement on Bajrang Dal in the manifesto and Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeting the party, amid concerns among a section of leaders that could boomerang.

However, the survey claimed that only 7 per cent of voters in Karnataka were "even aware of what the issue is" and out of those who knew, only 10 per cent thought it was an election issue. Congress did not share the number of respondents.

"Most of those who were aware of the Congress promise were BJP voters. At the same time, we find that the anti-BJP consolidation for the Congress is much higher. The BJP is focusing on this issue but we are focusing on the promised five guarantees in the campaign to ensure majority," a senior leader who is privy to the details of the survey said.

The survey also claimed that the Congress will face trouble only in four seats in coastal Karnataka where it could lose some votes. Congress sources claimed it would be around 1,000 to 1,500 votes and the candidates have been alerted.

There are differences of opinion within the Congress over the reference to Bajrang Dal, as a section believes that the mention has given a handle to the BJP to attack the Congress. However, the Congress is countering it by projecting its five guarantees and the alleged corruption under BJP rule.

Congress is also fielding its General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Moodabidri on May 7 for the party's campaign. This is one of the seats identified by the party as having some impact due to the Bajrang Dal issue.