Bajrang Dal not afraid of ban threat in Karnataka, says VHP leader

  May 13 2023, 20:32 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 20:32 ist
Bajrang Dal activists stage a protest against Congress party over its election manifesto in Chikmagalur, Friday, May 5, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Bajrang Dal is not afraid of ban threat in view of Congress's victory in the Karnataka elections, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary said on Saturday.

“If they ban Bajrang Dal out of the hatred for Hindus, necessary steps will be taken," VHP general secretary Milind Parande told reporters in Indore.

Also read | Karnataka polls results: 'Nafrat ka bazaar' closed down, 'mohabbat ki dukaanein' opened, says Rahul

He said during the Ram janmabhoomi movement, the Bajrang Dal was banned but the court quashed it saying it was wrong.

 

A major row had erupted during the campaign for Karnataka Assembly polls after the Congress, in its election manifesto, said it was committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion and cited the example of Bajrang Dal.

