Benake supporters protest at Channamma Circle in Karnataka's Belagavi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 12 2023, 00:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 00:14 ist
Supporters of MLA Anil Benake staging a protest at Channamma Circle in Belagavi on Tuesday. Credit: DH Photo

Supporters of BJP Belgaum Uttar sitting MLA Anil Benake staged a protest at Channamma Circle late on Tuesday over the MLA being denied candidature in the upcoming Assembly Elections.

BJP named Dr Ravi Patil, a Lingayat as its candidate from Belgaum Uttar which evoked anger among supporters of Benake who belongs to the Maratha community.

Benake supporters assembled at Channamma Circle and raised slogans against the BJP and termed the move as an injustice.

They contended that Benake implemented developmental works across the constituency without any discrimination and should have been given an opportunity to contest the election. It is also an injustice against the Maratha community which has stood with the party, they said. 

Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Belagavi
BJP

