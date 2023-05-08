Bengaluru-based Lingayat Forum is fictitious body: CM Bommai

Stating that Veerashaiva-Lingayat is a very big community and it is not under any organisation, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, the newly formed 'Lingayat Forum' in Bengaluru, which gave a call to Lingayats to vote for Congress, is a fictitious organisation.

"If four or five persons say something, will it become the voice of the entire community? The Lingayat community is like an ocean. Such organisations take birth only during elections," he told reporters here on Monday.

Bommai said, "We have a lot of respect for the president of Veerashaiva Mahasabha. The Mahasabha, so far, has not endorsed any party."

Replying to a query, Bommai said the Congress could not give any evidence to the Election Commission of India regarding corruption charges levelled against the BJP through advertisements. Several Congress leaders themselves are facing cases. They do not have the moral right to question BJP, he said.

Refuting the allegation that Congress leaders are being targeted through Central agencies like I-T, Bommai said, those who commit mistakes get caught.

"The I-T officials work based on the information they have during the polls. What can we do if Congress leaders commit a mistake? Congress leaders like M B Patil pre-empt I-T raids... It is their tactics. Let the Congress leaders first stop committing mistakes," Bommai said.