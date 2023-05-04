Cong manifesto 'strongly communal': BJP leader

Bhatia terms Cong manifesto 'strongly communal': BJP spokesperson

He said that the banned PFI and the Congress are two sides of the same coin

Noorul Hassan Hombal
Noorul Hassan Hombal, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • May 04 2023, 22:13 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 02:24 ist
BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. Credit: PTI File Photo

Lashing out at Congress for its proposal to ban Bajrang Dal in its manifesto, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Thursday termed the Congress manifesto as strongly communal and it has hurt the sentiments of the Hindus.

Bhatia told reporters here, "All over the state, people have decided to recite the Hanuman Chalisa and start visiting the Lord Hanuman temple. This is a peaceful measure to show resentment. But it is a strong message to the communal Congress." 

He stressed that the reciting Hanuman Chalisa is not only a strong message to Congress but also to those who speak against the deity that Hindus revere. The Hindus will go to any extent democratically to show their resentment, he said.

Also Read | Congress under clutches of SDPI, PFI: Bommai

“When Congress realised that it has lost the elections in the state, it is giving completely unconstitutional, morally incorrect and politically unacceptable assurances to the people of Karnataka and from their manifesto, we can even see the venom dripping,” he taunted obliquely hinting at AICC president Mallikarjun  Kharge’s 'venomous snake' remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

He said that the banned PFI and the Congress are two sides of the same coin. “The Congress claims to be secular. When Siddaramaiah was in power, no action was taken against the PFI. It is now comparing the banned PFI to the Bajrang Dal. The same Congress now has an alliance with the SDPI. The Congress is engaged in a false and misleading campaign," he charged. 

Bhatia said the people of Karnataka are seeing the progressive politics of the BJP and the communal, regressive politics of the Congress party. "BJP has a vision for the next 25 years whereas Congress doesn't even have a vision for the next 25 days,” he slammed.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Congress
Bajrang Dal
BJP
India News
manifesto
Gaurav Bhatia

Related videos

What's Brewing

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

Maharaja Suite tribute to Air India's iconic Maharaja

Maharaja Suite tribute to Air India's iconic Maharaja

When Priyanka Chopra went into 'deep depression'

When Priyanka Chopra went into 'deep depression'

Alleged Bajrang Dal members attack Cong office in MP

Alleged Bajrang Dal members attack Cong office in MP

CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs

CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' re-releasing in theatres

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' re-releasing in theatres

Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style

Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style

 