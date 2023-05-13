Bihar's ruling Mahagathbandhan hails Karnataka poll outcome

The ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, which has the Congress as one of its constituents, on Saturday celebrated the party's sterling performance in Karnataka assembly polls.

The historical Sadaqat Ashram premises, which has served as the state Congress headquarters for decades, wore a festive look after a long time with party workers beating drums and sharing sweets, as trends predicted a thumping majority in the southern state.

"The results have shown that Bajrang Bali got angry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and blessed the Congress. The BJP's attempt to brazen out corruption by polarizing voters along religious lines backfired", said Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra.

He asserted that the BJP, which is poised for a humiliating loss in Karnataka, "should get ready for playing the role of the opposition party after the Lok Sabha polls next year. It plays the role of the opposition well. But flounders whenever it comes to power".

The optimism was shared by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), which is enthused by its leader playing a "national role" by uniting parties opposed to the BJP, but with the caveat that he was himself not a claimant for Prime Ministership.

Track live updates

"In Karnataka, the BJP tried every trick in the book and played the communal card to the hilt. Even the Prime Minister campaigned in a manner that was unbecoming of his high office. But all these tricks failed, under the weight of the corruption of the BJP government in Karnataka which is now going to be BJP-mukt", tweeted JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan.

He added, "In the recent past, the BJP has been ousted from power in Karnataka and the Delhi Nagar Nigam. This year, Madhya Pradesh shall be BJP-mukt and so will be the country in 2024…… just wait".

Shivanand Tiwary, national vice president of the RJD, the largest constituent of the 'Mahagathbandhan', said in a statement "the mandate in Karnataka sends out the clear message – formation of a new government, after the Lok Sabha polls, under a new Prime Minister, is possible".

The veteran socialist leader insisted "More than the BJP, the defeat is that of Narendra Modi, who ran a fantastically frenzied campaign. The way he chanted the name of Bajrang Bali showed a scant regard for the post he holds and the fact that he is watched the world over".

"The poll outcome in Karnataka is proof that elections cannot be won merely by invoking the name of Bajrang Bali, seeking blessings of the likes of Bageshwar Baba, and trying to drown the issues of poverty and unemployment under shouts of Hanuman Chalisa and temples", said Tiwary.

Incidentally, Bageshwar Baba, the 20-something godman who has of late remained in the news for various reasons, arrived in the Bihar capital on Saturday morning. He was received at the airport by a large number of supporters and prominent BJP leaders like Union Minister Giriraj Singh and singer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari.

While Tiwari chose to drive Bageshwar Baba’s car, Singh lashed out in his trademark style at the 'Mahagathbandhan' for opposing the godman’s visit "to appease its own vote bank".

Notably, state Environment minister Tej Pratap Yadav had threatened to gherao the godman upon arrival at the airport while Education minister Chandra Shekhar has warned that strict action will be taken if Bageshwar Baba said anything that was considered detrimental to social peace.

Giriraj Singh, who represents Begusarai Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, said "What wrong has the Baba done in advocating a Hindu Rashtra? Where will the Hindus go if they do not find a voice in their own homeland? The Hindus account for 80 per cent of the population and with the changes in demography, they stare at a grim future".

However, the Union minister was markedly defensive when his comments on the Karnataka assembly polls were sought.

"I can say anything only after I study the results in detail", said Singh, a few hours later, emerging from a movie theatre where he had gone with some party colleagues to watch "The Kerala Story".

Former Union minister and local MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, who had accompanied Singh, also refused to take questions on the BJP's debacle in the southern state.