Bird strike: Chopper carrying DKS makes emergency landing

Chopper carrying DKS makes emergency landing

The Congress leader was on the way to Mulbagal in Kolar district to attend a public meeting

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 02 2023, 14:33 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 17:51 ist
In the impact of the crash, the glass broke into pieces. Credit: IANS Photo

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar had a lucky escape on Tuesday after a bird strike broke the windscreen of his helicopter in air, forcing an emergency landing at the HAL Airport. 

The incident was caught on camera as Shivakumar was in the middle of a television interview when the bird strike occurred. 

“While on our way to Mulbagal, our helicopter met with an accident, in which my fellow passengers were injured,” Shivakumar said in a tweet. 

“Thanks to the wishes of all Kannadigas, I am safe, and I thank the pilot for his quick response in making an emergency landing,” Shivakumar said, adding that he was on his way to Mulbagal by road. 

Shivakumar’s chopper took off from the Jakkur airfield. The helicopter was hit by a kite and the impact of the collision broke the windscreen. Glass pieces fell on passengers.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
D K Shivakumar
Congress

