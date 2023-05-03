BJP accuses Cong of appeasement politics

The BJP on Wednesday continued to keep the pressure on the Congress party over its announcement to ban the Bajrang Dal in its poll manifesto in Karnataka.

The party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “The Congress government at the Centre in 1992 had banned the Bajrang Dal and the RSS following the Babri mosque demolition. But the ban did not continue and was lifted within months by the then P V Narasimha Rao government, as it did not find any evidence against the Bajrang Dal before the tribunal.”

He said that the Congress’s stand was driven by politics of appeasement. “The fact that the Congress choose to make the announcement on Tuesday (a day associated with Hanuman) shows where they stand,” Trivedi told reporters at the party headquarters.

“The people of Karnataka will give a befitting reply to the Congress on May 10,” he added.

BJP general secretary (organisation) C T Ravi took to Twitter to criticise Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the move. “What else will you ban? Visit to temples? Hindu customs and traditions? Why does Congress under you hate Hindus so much,” he tweeted.

Dear @RahulGandhi, CONgress has announced that it will ban Bajrang Dal if it comes back to power in Karnataka. What else will you ban? Visit to temples? Hindu customs and traditions? Why does CONgress under you hate Hindus so much? Jai Bajrangbali 🙏#HinduVirodhiCONgress — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) May 3, 2023

The party has come down heavily against the Congress over its poll manifesto promise to ban organisations, like Bajrang Dal that “spread hate among communities on grounds of caste or religion.”

The BJP has sought to equate the youth brigade of the RSS-affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad with Hindu god Hanuman, also known as Bajrangbali. The Congress, in reply, has dismissed the comparison, calling it an “insult” to Hindus.