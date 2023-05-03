BJP accuses Cong of appeasement politics

BJP accuses Cong of appeasement politics

He said that the Congress’s stand was driven by politics of appeasement

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 03 2023, 22:39 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 22:39 ist
Credit: DH Photos

The BJP on Wednesday continued to keep the pressure on the Congress party over its announcement to ban the Bajrang Dal in its poll manifesto in Karnataka.

The party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “The Congress government at the Centre in 1992 had banned the Bajrang Dal and the RSS following the Babri mosque demolition. But the ban did not continue and was lifted within months by the then P V Narasimha Rao government, as it did not find any evidence against the Bajrang Dal before the tribunal.” 

Read | No proposal before Congress to ban Bajrang Dal: Veerappa Moily

He said that the Congress’s stand was driven by politics of appeasement. “The fact that the Congress choose to make the announcement on Tuesday (a day associated with Hanuman) shows where they stand,” Trivedi told reporters at the party headquarters.

“The people of Karnataka will give a befitting reply to the Congress on May 10,” he added.

BJP general secretary (organisation) C T Ravi took to Twitter to criticise Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the move. “What else will you ban? Visit to temples? Hindu customs and traditions? Why does Congress under you hate Hindus so much,” he tweeted. 

The party has come down heavily against the Congress over its poll manifesto promise to ban organisations, like Bajrang Dal that “spread hate among communities on grounds of caste or religion.”

The BJP has sought to equate the youth brigade of the RSS-affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad with Hindu god Hanuman, also known as Bajrangbali. The Congress, in reply, has dismissed the comparison, calling it an “insult” to Hindus. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Bajrang Dal
Congress
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'

For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'

 