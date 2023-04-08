BJP begins ticket selection exercises for Karnataka

The BJP has started the exercise to select party candidates for coming assembly polls in Karnataka with top leaders holding a series of meetings here on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J P Nadda, National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh, Union Environment and Forests Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Higher Education Minister and Karnataka election incharge Dharmendra Pradhan. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who is also co-charge for Karnataka polls, and General Secretary (incharge Karnataka) Arun Singh held a meeting till late night. However, except Santosh, no other state leaders were present in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Nadda also held a meeting with Santosh, Joshi and Higher Education Minister and Karnataka election incharge Dharmendra Pradhan.

Chief Minister Basavaj Bommai, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who arrived in Delhi on Friday evening, did not attend the meeting.

Again Nadda will hold meetings with state leaders on Saturday morning and give final touch to the list. In the meeting which is expected to be attended by Amit Shah and Sanotsh are likely to prepare an agenda for discussion in the Central Election Committee, sources said.

"First we will discuss with central leaders before finalising the list and submitting it to the Central Election Committee on Saturday," former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

The BJP Central Election Committee and Parliamentary Board chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held only on Sunday after the PM's arrival from Bandipur tour. The first list is expected only Sunday late night on Monday, said sources in the party. Several aspirants have already arrived at Delhi and are lobbying for the tickets.