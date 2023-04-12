BJP brings Modi-centric 'Naatu Naatu' version in poll-bound Karnataka

The BJP has put its own spin on the Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu from RRR ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls. The saffron party's lyrics have 'Modi Modi' as the refrain followed by their achievements in the state.

Karnataka is the only state in southern India where the BJP has been able to create an impact in terms of seeping into the politics of the region making it crucial for the national party to retain power in the state. With issues like the recent Amul versus Nandini fiasco sure to be fresh in the minds of voters, the party has amped up its election campaign.

On Tuesday, the ruling party released its version of the wildly popular song.

Modi Modi version of Naatu Naatu song by BJP Karnataka for upcoming Karnataka election ☺️🔥 pic.twitter.com/iR4jY0958t — Sheetal Chopra 🇮🇳 (@SheetalPronamo) April 11, 2023

The video shows young men and women performing the hook steps of Naatu Naatu. The lyrics further points out at the Shivamogga airports and recently inaugurated- Mysuru expressway and metro line. The lyrics also point at other schemes introduced in the state.

Hindustan Times reported ​​​​​Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar shared the video and wrote, “The efforts of our double engine @BJP4Karnataka government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi who are working to bring the development festival in Karnataka to the people through this wonderful song. @BJYM is commendable.”

Sudhakar later deleted the tweet.

This is not the first time a political party has used an Oscar-winning song for their election campaign. In 2009, when Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire won the Oscar, the Congress party too remixed the song into Jai ho Congress and publicized it as their election campaign song during the general elections. Later it bought the rights to the song to use the tune for the party which was opposed by the then-Opposition BJP.

The 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13. The main players in the elections are Congress, BJP and the JD(S) in the state. Meanwhile, the first list of BJP candidates was released yesterday.

The list had 189 names and around 52 new faces. It also had 32 names from the OBC community, 30 from the Scheduled Castes, 16 names from the Scheduled Tribes and 8 women.