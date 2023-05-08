BJP confident of winning majority in Karnataka: Nalin Kumar Kateel

State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel predicted BJP coming to power with full majority and that the party’s performance in the Old Mysore region will be beyond expectation.

The trend has changed in the last 10 days after a series of roadshows and rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and National BJP President J P Nadda, in spite of several survey pointing at hung assembly, he told media persons in Mangaluru. The Old Mysore region was known as JD(S) stronghold all these years. There is a BJP wave in Kalyan Karnataka, Central Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka and Coastal Karnataka as well.

The BJP had been preparing for the election since last year by strengthening the party at the grassroots level by hosting a series of programmes. There is a pro-BJP wave in the state and welfare schemes of the double-engine government have reached the households.

He said that the BJP government has worked for social justice by hiking the reservation quota of the SC/ST, Vokkaligas and Lingayats in the state and has also implemented internal reservation. Kadu Kuruba and Betta Kuruba communities have been included in the ST quota. The BJP government has been supporting infrastructure development, social justice and welfare schemes for progress under the banner of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,” he said.

Stating that Siddaramaiah will lose the election in Varuna, he said there is an internal fight in the Congress with their own leaders pulling each other. The Congress-led government in the past had failed to set up generic centres, to implement the Ayushman Bharath scheme, Kissan Samman in the state effectively, he said.

Not a CM aspirant

To a query on many BJP leaders in the CM race, Kateel said that there is no confusion in the party over the CM candidate. “I am not an aspirant for the post and not in the race.”

On Kateel entering state politics, he said “I will adhere to the party high command’s decision. I have no interest in state politics and will discharge my responsibility as per the wishes of the party's senior leaders. If the party high command wants me to look after the party organisation, I will adhere to it.”