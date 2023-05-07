BJP does 'politics of religion': Bhupesh Baghel in Karnataka

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed the BJP for garnering votes in the name of religion.

"The BJP doesn't have a vision. With unemployment and inflation at their peak, BJP leaders are busy with religion," he said.

Attacking the BJP for corruption, Baghel said: "People have decided that this is a '40% commission' government and they have to remove it. This is public money that the BJP is stealing."