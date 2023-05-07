BJP does 'politics of religion': Bhupesh Baghel in Karnataka

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed the BJP for garnering votes in the name of religion.
"The BJP doesn't have a vision. With unemployment and inflation at their peak, BJP leaders are busy with religion," he said.
Attacking the BJP for corruption, Baghel said: "People have decided that this is a '40% commission' government and they have to remove it. This is public money that the BJP is stealing."
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter
Aamir Khan in Nepal for vipassana meditation programme
IAEA worries grow over Ukraine nuclear plant safety
Amid violence, Manipuri film 'Ishanou' gets Cannes nod
Lucknow airport's 'virtual room' to clear hand baggage
Peanut butter is liquid – physics of unexpected fluids
Only these CMs have completed a full-term in Karnataka
Vietnam reports record-high temperature
‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 delayed amid writers' strike
Pune's cake artist breaks own record with 200 kg icing