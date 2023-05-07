Baghel accuses BJP of doing 'politics of religion'

BJP does 'politics of religion': Bhupesh Baghel in Karnataka

Baghel also took a swipe at the BJP over alleged corruption under its rule in Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 07 2023, 20:22 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 03:40 ist
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addresses a press conference,in Bengaluru. Credit: IANS Photo

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed the BJP for garnering votes in the name of religion.

"The BJP doesn't have a vision. With unemployment and inflation at their peak, BJP leaders are busy with religion," he said.

Attacking the BJP for corruption, Baghel said: "People have decided that this is a '40% commission' government and they have to remove it. This is public money that the BJP is stealing." 

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Assembly Elections 2023
Bhupesh Baghel
BJP
Congress

