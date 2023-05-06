BJP engages in threat, abuses in Karnataka: Ajay Maken

Former Union minister Ajay Maken said that staring defeat, the BJP is engaged in threat and abuses in Karnataka.

Referring to the viral audio of BJP candidate from Chittapur Manikanta Rathod, who used abusive language against AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and his family, Maken said, "All Kannadigas should be proud of Kharge, who has been holding the post which Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru held. It is a matter of shame that the BJP candidate, who has more than 40 cases against him in different states and a history sheeter, is threatening Kharge and his family. Is this the kind of politics which the BJP is offering to the country? he asked the BJP.

"An MLA from Rajasthan too had recently said that Kharge should die. A Deputy CM of Karnataka too had threatened Siddaramaiah recently. What is happening to the BJP?" Maken asked and demanded an apology and FIR to be registered against abuses hurled against Kharge.

“BJP in Karnataka means corruption with 40 per cent commission sarkar. The last three years saw scams of Rs 1.5 lakh crore in Karnataka. It is time that people reply to various scams like tender scam, food kit scam, PSI scam, Bitcoin scam, land grab scam, Covid scam, job scam, bank loan scam etc,” he said.

To a query on Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterating on 85 per cent commission charge against the Congress, Maken said people should think of the context on which former PM Rajiv Gandhi had spoken on it way back in 1985. Rajiv Gandhi had spoken on 85 per cent commission against the Odisha state government under Janata Dal. With the efforts of Manmohan Singh-led UPA government UIDAI was implemented in the country through which direct benefit transfer was possible," he said.

Slamming PM Modi for raising the issue of corruption, Maken said that the Union government is yet to make Lokpal effective in the country.

Check latest updates on Karnataka elections