BJP feels dissidence heat after first ticket list

Less than 24 hours after the BJP's first list of 189 candidates was announced, a wave of protests erupted across the state marked by resignations, threats, and even tears.

Sensing an opportunity, the Congress and JD(S) have started approaching disgruntled BJP leaders who did not get tickets to contest the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election.

Former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi, a three-time MLA who was denied the Athani ticket, decided to resign from the primary membership of the BJP. He said he would make "a strong decision" on Thursday. "The only high command I have now is the people of Athani. I will follow their instructions," Savadi said amid speculation that he would join Congress.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has urged Savadi not to take any "impulsive" step.

Fisheries Minister S Angara, the BJP's Dalit face from the coastal region who represented Sullia six times, announced retirement and lamented that he did not expect the party to treat him this way. "I'm not disappointed that I didn't get the ticket. But this is no way to honour work for the party. It looks like there's no value for honesty," he said.

Crying, Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat said he did not get the ticket because he is a Brahmin. "I was told I'd get the ticket. I'd have retired if I was told I'd not get it. I need some time to come to terms with this kind of insult," he said.

Former minister R Shankar has resigned as MLC after he did not get the Ranebennur ticket that went to incumbent MLA Arun Kumar Pujar. Another former minister Sogadu Shivanna, the Tumkur City ticket aspirant, quit the BJP.

Sitting Hosdurga BJP MLA Goolihatti D Shekhar, who had flagged corruption allegations against his own government, said he would quit the BJP after being denied the ticket. Shekhar is in talks with mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy's Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha. Or, he will contest independently.

BJP's Doddappagouda Patil Naribol who defeated former chief minister N Dharam Singh quit the saffron party after losing the Jewargi ticket.

In Bengaluru, the BJP suffered en masse resignations by over 1,250 supporters of the party's Bengaluru South president NR Ramesh who wanted the Jayanagar or Chickpet ticket. Ramesh has given a 24-hour ultimatum to the party and accused Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya of blocking his ticket chances. Ramesh's supporters want him to contest as an independent against Ashoka in Padmanabhanagar.

Supporters of sitting MLAs Mahadevappa Yadawad (Ramdurg) and Anil Benake (Belgaum North) staged protests.

At Afzalpur, BJP ticket-holder Malikayya Guttedar is facing heat from his brother Nitin Guttedar who has threatened to contest as an independent.

BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa said the party has opened all possible channels to dissuade disgruntled leaders from taking drastic steps. "I'm personally speaking with each one. I'm hopeful that our efforts will yield the desired results," he said.