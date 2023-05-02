BJP files complaint with EC over Priyank Kharge's 'nalayak' remark against PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday demanded that an FIR be filed against Congress leader Priyank Kharge for allegedly calling the prime minister “nalayak”. The party sent a delegation to the Election Commission, comprising union minister Piyush Goyal, communications chief Anil Baluni and Om Pathak.

The BJP demanded that in addition to a case, the EC takes “preventive and punitive” action against Kharge as per the Model Code of Conduct. The Chittapur MLA’s father, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who was under fire from the BJP himself for his “poisonous snake” comment against Modi, has said that Priyank did not call Modi “nalayak”.

Also Read: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank calls Modi ‘nalayak’

After submitting the complaint, Goyal told reporters that after Kharge senior, his son had made a comment which was “objectionable”. “We have demanded that the EC take strict action in all these matters. The Congress is trying to tarnish the image of Modi and India as the country’s reputation has risen under his leadership,” Goyal said.

“The Congress is rattled since the BJP will win the polls, so it is now trying to vitiate the law and order situation and divide the people as a last resort,” he added.