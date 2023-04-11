'BJP for new generation of leadership': Party names 189 candidates for Karnataka polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced 189 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections.

The party has fielded Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from his traditional Shiggaon seat for the polls.

Speaking to the media, party leader Arun Singh said that 32 OBC candidates, 30 Scheduled Castes, 16 Scheduled Tribes are also included in the list of candidates.

The election notification will be issued on April 13, while the last date for filing nominations is April 20.

The BJP aims to come back to power in the southern state with an absolute majority and has set a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats.

Polls to elect the next state Assembly of Karnataka will take place in a single phase on May 10, while the counting will take place on May 13.