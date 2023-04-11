BJP announces 189 candidates for Karnataka polls

'BJP for new generation of leadership': Party names 189 candidates for Karnataka polls

Polls to elect the next state Assembly of Karnataka will take place in a single phase on May 10

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 11 2023, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 21:36 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced 189 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections.

The party has fielded Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from his traditional Shiggaon seat for the polls.

Speaking to the media, party leader Arun Singh said that 32 OBC candidates, 30 Scheduled Castes, 16 Scheduled Tribes are also included in the list of candidates.

The election notification will be issued on April 13, while the last date for filing nominations is April 20.

The BJP aims to come back to power in the southern state with an absolute majority and has set a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats.

Polls to elect the next state Assembly of Karnataka will take place in a single phase on May 10, while the counting will take place on May 13.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jupiter’s moons hide giant subsurface oceans

Jupiter’s moons hide giant subsurface oceans

Ups and downs of global nuclear industry

Ups and downs of global nuclear industry

Salman's film trailer gets trolled for 'cringe' scenes

Salman's film trailer gets trolled for 'cringe' scenes

Punching Pooh, the unofficial air force badge in Taiwan

Punching Pooh, the unofficial air force badge in Taiwan

Does life extension research have any ethical value?

Does life extension research have any ethical value?

Bitcoin hits $30k mark for first time since June 2022

Bitcoin hits $30k mark for first time since June 2022

Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI similar to GPT

Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI similar to GPT

 