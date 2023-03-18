BJP forms 32 poll management panels amid Karnataka Elections

BJP national president J P Nadda chaired a meeting of the party's Election Management Committee headed by union minister Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday.
The party has formed 32 committees to manage the election effort.
Nadda took stock of the party's election strategy and spelt out what each committee is expected to do. The committees will report to the 14-member Election Management Committee.
Explaining the BJP's successes in other states, Nadda said the Karnataka election should be managed just the way how the party did it in other places.
Booth-level strengthening, amplifying campaign activities, distributing content highlighting achievements of BJP governments and establishing personal contact with voters were some of Nadda's directions.
Nadda is said to have also stressed the need to follow the law while carrying out election work.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
New varieties bring 'berry' good news to grape farmers
Remote exoplanets could have life in 'terminator zones'
What happens when an AI chatbot stops loving you back?
World's deltas subsiding, says study
Rise of AI may result in new religions
The bohemian look: Where more is better
Doll up your homes
K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste
‘My family broke my relationships thrice’
B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers