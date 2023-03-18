BJP forms 32 poll management panels amid K'taka polls

BJP forms 32 poll management panels amid Karnataka Elections

Explaining the BJP's successes in other states, Nadda said the Karnataka election should be managed just the way how the party did it in other places

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 18 2023, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 05:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP national president J P Nadda chaired a meeting of the party's Election Management Committee headed by union minister Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday.

The party has formed 32 committees to manage the election effort.

Nadda took stock of the party's election strategy and spelt out what each committee is expected to do. The committees will report to the 14-member Election Management Committee. 

Explaining the BJP's successes in other states, Nadda said the Karnataka election should be managed just the way how the party did it in other places. 

Booth-level strengthening, amplifying campaign activities, distributing content highlighting achievements of BJP governments and establishing personal contact with voters were some of Nadda's directions.

Nadda is said to have also stressed the need to follow the law while carrying out election work.  

Karnataka Politics
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
BJP
Karnataka

