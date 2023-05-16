BJP invested heavily on ensuring my defeat: Shettar

The BJP focused too much on ensuring my defeat rather than investing in the party's victory, Congress leader Jagadish Shettar said Tuesday.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Shettar who recently lost the polls as a Congress candidate after quitting BJP, said the saffron party leaders heavily invested in ensuring his defeat. "They campaigned asking people to make me lose, which is peculiar. A party usually focuses its campaigning on asking people to vote for its candidate," he said.

The BJP's undoing began when it sidelined former chief minister B S Yediyurappa. Till day the party had been unable to explain its decision, Shettar said adding that even at that time he had raised this question to the BJP's central leadership.

Asked whether he would consider going back to the BJP at some point if the party made an attractive offer, Shettar said there was no question of him going back to the BJP.

As for an promised portfolio in the Congress government, Shettar said there was no such discussion at this juncture. "All the senior Congress leaders have told me that me joining the party had helped improve the party's prospects. They have told me that I will be treated with respect. I am sure the party will take an appropriate decision," he said.