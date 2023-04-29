BJP is not into appeasement policy: Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam

BJP National Spokesperson Dr Syed Zafar Islam said Congress is engaged in divisive politics and BJP is not into appeasement policy.

BJP, as a nationalist party, will not accept any compromise with national security and there will be zero tolerance towards terrorism. BJP-led government at the Centre has taken tough stand against terror activities. Keeping an eye on Muslim votes, Congress has formed a nexus with SDPI and PFI which have terror links, he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.

BJP-led government did not make any discrimination while announcing welfare programmes in the country. Even Muslims have also been benefited from all the welfare schemes. Muslims are slowly realising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not engaged in appeasement policy. SDPI and PFI are getting support from Congress and JD(S) which is involved in dynasty politics. he said.

On Muslim reservation

On BJP government in Karnataka scrapping 4 per cent of reservation for Muslims, Islam said that the issue is before the Supreme Court. But muslims had not been deprived of reservation as they are included in EWS category. A few are informing Muslims that reservation has been snatched away from them. In reality, it has not been snatched. Muslim OBC will get the reservation under EWS category, he said.

To a query on BJP former deputy Chief Minister openly declaring that BJP doesn't require Muslim votes, he said there is a need to ignore such individual statements. “Our party leadership did not make any such statements,” he added.