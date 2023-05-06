BJP leader Rathod's alleged threat 'to clean Kharge family' sparks row

Chittapur BJP candidate and rowdy-sheeter Manikanta Rathod's alleged statement that 'I will clean Kharge's wife and their children' has sparked controversy ahead of the assembly election in the state.

The audio went viral on social media on Saturday and Congress leaders have expressed anger against BJP for fielding Rathod, who has been facing more than 40 cases against him. This has caused embarrassment among BJP leaders in the district. The candidate with criminal background has reportedly prompted the BJP candidates in the district to step up pressure on the party leaders to cancel the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Chittapur which was held on May 6.

Reacting sharply to Rathod's statement, Chittapur incumbent MLA Priyank Kharge has questioned "Manikanta Rathod has threatened to finish off Kharge's family. What mistake Mallikarjun Kharge has committed?"

"My father has worked only for the welfare of the people. His son is still alive. I will not allow such Goondaism in Chittapur constituency”, he said.

Pointing out that Mallikarjun Kharge has worked for the people for more than five decades, Priyank claimed that he has seen many such people who have threatened to kill him in politics.

“What mistake we have committed that prompted Rathod to threaten to finish off our family. We have seen many such people who have given such threats," Priyank said.

Rathod has been facing criminal cases involving serious crimes such as attempt to murder, illegal transportation of Anna Bhagya rice, narcotics smuggling, illegal possession of firearms and criminal intimidation in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, bagalkot Vijayapura, Bidar and neighbouring districts. His video showing off a pistol had also gone viral last week on social media, prompting the police officials to issue a notice to him.

Priyank has been targeting Rathod ever since the BJP announced his candidature in Chittapur. Several BJP leaders including party's strong ticket aspirant Arvind Chauhan have quit the party and joined Congress for fielding a rowdy-sheeter.