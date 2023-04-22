BJP leaders are in queue to join Congress: DKS

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said that many BJP leaders are in queue to join the Congress. However, the party does not have seats to accommodate them.

Speaking during the Congress campaign at Ujire on Saturday, he said “ Several BJP leaders including Jagadish Shettar, who has 30 years of experience as an MLA have quit the party. The corruption is at its peak. May 10 is not only the festival of democracy but also a day to bring in changes in the state. It is a day to eliminate corruption."

He said the BJP which did not have majority came to power through Operation lotus. Unfortunately, the double engine government failed to bring in relief in the lives of the people through good administration.

"Though the BJP government boasts of Rs 10 lakh crore investment in Karnataka, the BJP leaders including Nalin Kumar Kareel should answer as to why no investments are coming to Coastal and Malnad regions," he said.

People’s representatives in Dakshina Kannada were putting up boards with the claims that they have brought Rs 200 crore or Rs 300 crore sanctions. However, recently all such boards vanished due to the 40 per cent commission allegation against the government. “I was told that those boards were removed since people have started calculating the commission value,” Shivakumar said.

There are about 3.5 lakh Vokkaligas in Dakshina Kannada district . “We thought of giving the community an opportunity in Puttur, but many survey suggested that we have to field new faces. The party has fielded four new faces in Dakshina Kannada district,” Shivakumar said.

“Our party president informed me that three MLAs here have brought injunction from the court to prevent leaking of objectionable photos and videos on them. This is a testimony to the stains in the BJP,” he added.

The BJP during the 2018 assembly elections had given 600 promises in its election manifesto. However, 550 promises have not been fulfilled. The promises of 10 hour uninterrupted power supply, doubling the income, generating 2 crore employment have not been materialised. The woes of arecanut and rubber growers too have not been addressed, he said.

Earlier at Dharmasthala, Shivakumar said that he offered prayers for the blessings of the god. He refused to comment on Mohiyuddin Bava’s allegations and said that it was not the right place to speak on politics.

Chopper checked

Flying squad personnel conducted a check of the helicopter used by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar after it reached the helipad at Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada.

He along with his family members had arrived at Dharmasthala.

Reacting to it, Shivakumar said that there was nothing wrong in the move. The officials have done their duty. It's their duty to ensure that there is no illegality in the election and not misused.