BJP leaders call for 'Lingayat CM' to counter Congress

Announcing a Lingayat as the chief ministerial face was one of the measures discussed at a late Wednesday night meeting to counter the Congress' "propaganda" of branding the BJP as anti-Lingayat, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, head of the BJP's election effort in Karnataka, attended the meeting along with party veteran B S Yediyurappa, Bommai and other Lingayat leaders.

"Such suggestions were expressed in the meeting. Pradhan said he'd convey our feelings to the high command. No decision was taken," Bommai said when asked about calls for the BJP to announce that the next CM will be a Lingayat.

Bommai said the meeting discussed the "current political situation, especially on how to counter the Congress' propaganda".

After inducting former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi, Congress has doubled-down on its narrative that the BJP is disrespecting Lingayats. The Congress started this ever since Yediyurappa stepped down as CM in July 2021.

On Thursday, Congress leader M B Patil said this in a tweet: "Please note this: BSY is being used as a puppet to do damage control after he was unwillingly removed. Bommai will be made the face & after disastrous performance will be sidelined. 2024 elections B Y Raghavendra will not be given MP Ticket. 2028 B Y Vijayendra will not be given MLA ticket. With this 'they who must not be named' will officially end the Lingayat & Old Guard dominance in BJP, and satisfy their egos."

Slamming Congress, Bommai said Congress could not make even one Lingayat as CM for 50 years since 1967. "The exception is Veerendra Patil who was CM for nine months. But the way he was treated...he was removed from power at the airport. And, what about the treatment given to Rajashekhar Murthy?" he said.

Bommai also accused Congress of trying to divide the Lingayat community over the 'religious minority' issue. "Congress tried to divide the community for the sake of creating a vote bank," he said, adding that BJP has "respect and opportunities" for all communities.

'Siddu is scared'

Bommai said Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah is claiming a BJP-JD(S) nexus in the Varuna constituency because "he is scared." Bommai said the Congress leader should not be worried if he is strong enough to win. "Siddaramaiah is a multiple-term MLA. First, he was insecure about choosing a constituency. Now, he's insecure inside a constituency," he said.