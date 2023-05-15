BJP leadership misled with wrong crucial data?

While a multitude of causes led to the BJP's humiliating defeat in the Assembly election, a section of saffron leaders suspects that make-believe data was fed to the leadership suggesting that the party would give Congress a run for its money.

A senior BJP functionary told DH that the defeat of a dozen ministers was an eye-opener.

"They were responsible for identifying beneficiaries, organising booth-level meetings and other crucial tasks involving key leaders of the districts, which did not happen. Fudging of crucial reports began from Day One,” the functionary said.

Also Read | Karnataka poll results have warnings for BJP

While this was brought to the notice of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, he is said to have brushed it aside saying party workers were "prejudiced", the source said.

Questions are being raised on internal surveys done by the BJP. After polling on May 10, top BJP leaders said the party would cross 100 seats based on "ground reports."

This included caretaker Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who quoted reports from districts, constituencies and booths.

BJP election management committee chief Shobha Karandlaje had said the party would hold a lead in 120-125 seats based on a "preliminary report" from party workers.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, a no-nonsense politician, said the party would gain a lead in 31,000 booths.

Also Read | Outgoing CM Bommai meets RSS leaders, discusses Karnataka poll debacle

BJP general secretary N Ravi Kumar said the party would get over 105 and less than 120 based on district-wise reports.

No party-govt coordination

It is also said that the BJP cadre was upset with the functioning of the government.

For example, sources said Bommai "abruptly" cancelled appointments to state-run boards and corporations, where party men are normally accommodated as a reward for their efforts.

Boards & corporations

"There are around 4,500 posts in these boards, corporations and planning authorities. Most workers toil for the party in order to become members of these bodies. Because the posts were left unfilled, discontent among party workers rose to unprecedented levels," the source said.

The same problem existed under Yediyurappa's government. But party workers harboured no ill-will because Yediyurappa had a good rapport with them. On the other hand, Bommai and his ministers were accused of not spending enough time with the cadre.