'BJP-led government in Karnataka had systematised corruption,' says Prithviraj Chavan

Maharashtra former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan alleged that the BJP-led government in Karnataka had systematised corruption.

The BJP government with 40 per cent commission is the worst and most corrupt government in the country, he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.

Prithviraj Chavan asked why BJP- led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah made Basavaraj Bommai among all other BJP leaders as Chief Minister in Karnataka. Whether it was his ability to recover money that was spent on toppling the Congress- led coalition government in Karnataka? he asked.

BJP leader Yatnal has once said that the Chief Minister post is valued at Rs 2500 crore.

He urged the BJP to come for an open discussion on the charges of corruption. Inspite of contractors association, association of educational institutions, mutts writing to the PMO on the level of corruption, prime minister Narendra Modi failed to act against it. He failed to fulfill his promise of 'na khaunga, na khane dunga.' Modi remained silent inspite of exposing corruption carried out by the BJP leaders, he said.

Instead of speaking on corruption, Narendra Modi is engaged in shouting the slogan of “Jai bajrang bali” to divert the attention of the people as he has lost confidence in winning the Karnataka elections, he said.

To a query on whether federal structure is in danger, Chavan said that there is an undeclared emergency in the country. The central agencies are used for political purposes. There is an attempt to subvert the constitution by not letting the Parliament function, bills are passed without any discussions and standing committees have become irrelevant.

Congress will protect the spirit of the Constitution. The results of Karnataka elections will have an impact on polls in other states and also the general election in 2024. The election will decide whether the country will continue to be under democracy. Since 1994, the Congress share of votes has increased in all the elections. The challenge is to convert it into popular votes for the Congress to win the election, he said.

To a query on ban on Bajrang Dal, former CM said that the Congress will not tolerate hate speech and act against those who take law into their hands. “The Congress will recommend to the Union government, Amit Shah to ban those organisations that take law into their hands,” he said.