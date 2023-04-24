'BJP MLAs, MP in Dakshina Kannada are non-performing assets': Charan Singh Sapra

AICC Spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra alleged that the BJP MLAs and MP in Dakshina Kannada are Non-Performing Assets (NPA) of the district and were not instrumental in generating jobs and getting investments to the district.

The BJP MLAs and MP kept quiet when the Central government took away the pride of Dakshina Kannada --Vijaya Bank, Corporation Bank and Syndicate Bank -- and merged with other banks, he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.

“They were sitting like a lame duck when the dictatorial decision was taken by the government,” he said.

He further alleged that the Bommai-led government tried to fool people of Dakshina Kannada by announcing Narayana Guru Development Corporation at the fag end of the tenure without making any budgetary provisions.

The BJP having been unable to restrict the anti-incumbency wave is trying to divert the attention of the people. The RSS tried to damage the history of Karnataka by removing lessons on Narayana Guru from textbooks. However, it was reintroduced after much opposition.

“The Congress will rebuild and reshape the brand of Karnataka,” he said and added “we will try our best to restore the pride of Karnataka,” when asked how Congress will restore the banks that have already been merged.

AICC spokesperson Shama Mohamed said “attempts are being made for 'Gujaratisation' of Karnataka. While merging the banks, the authorities could have retained the names of Vijaya Bank and other banks.”

On BJP coming down heavily on the Congress for selecting Rajya Sabha member Imran Pratapgarhi as its star campaigner, Charan Singh said "what can we expect from the BJP?They are desperate and hence trying to divert attention and polarising."

IT raid

To a query on the alleged IT raid on the house and institutions owned by Congress leader and former minister Gangadhar Gowda, Charan Singh said “Congress leaders have been facing such raids. It is nothing but vindictive politics. We will fight it. We do not want to tamper with the law process,” he said.